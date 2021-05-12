'Mum would have loved this' - new wedding and events shop opens in Mansfield Woodhouse
A new wedding and events shop has opened its doors in Mansfield Woodhouse in tribute to the owner’s late mum.
Rachel Harland, 33, says Forever & More on High Street is dedicated to her mother Sue, who died suddenly, and describes its opening as a ‘dream come true’ moment.
She has opened the shop – which specialises in weddings, parties and balloons – after making a success of her events decor business from home during lockdown.
Enterprising Rachel, who grew up in Mansfield and is married to Jonathan, created most of her wedding decor herself, later hiring out handmade pieces to friends and family before deciding to turn her sideline into a full-time career when the premises became available.
She has spent the past six months refurbishing the listed building – which is thought to date back to between the 1300s and 1500s – and says she is delighted to finally welcome clients to her new shop.
“We built everything ourselves for our wedding, and hired stuff out to friends and family over the years,” she said.
"My mum Sue was then diagnosed with cancer and passed away suddenly, which changed everything.
"Mum and I had always said in the past that we would open a coffee shop or something similar together eventually, so I decided to use the money from my inheritance to open Forever & More – as my children are a little older now, it seemed the perfect time to do it.
"She would have loved it – the whole business is dedicated to her.”