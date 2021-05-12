'Mum would have loved this' - new wedding and events shop opens in Mansfield Woodhouse

A new wedding and events shop has opened its doors in Mansfield Woodhouse in tribute to the owner’s late mum.

By Katrina Taylor
Wednesday, 12th May 2021, 2:20 pm

Rachel Harland, 33, says Forever & More on High Street is dedicated to her mother Sue, who died suddenly, and describes its opening as a ‘dream come true’ moment.

She has opened the shop – which specialises in weddings, parties and balloons – after making a success of her events decor business from home during lockdown.

Enterprising Rachel, who grew up in Mansfield and is married to Jonathan, created most of her wedding decor herself, later hiring out handmade pieces to friends and family before deciding to turn her sideline into a full-time career when the premises became available.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Owner Rachel Harland is 'very excited' to finally open the doors to her new shop in Mansfield Woodhouse.

She has spent the past six months refurbishing the listed building – which is thought to date back to between the 1300s and 1500s – and says she is delighted to finally welcome clients to her new shop.

“We built everything ourselves for our wedding, and hired stuff out to friends and family over the years,” she said.

"My mum Sue was then diagnosed with cancer and passed away suddenly, which changed everything.

"Mum and I had always said in the past that we would open a coffee shop or something similar together eventually, so I decided to use the money from my inheritance to open Forever & More – as my children are a little older now, it seemed the perfect time to do it.

A new wedding and events shop has opened in Mansfield Woodhouse.

"She would have loved it – the whole business is dedicated to her.”

MORE NEWS

Mansfield Woodhouse deli launches popular new vegan and gluten free ranges

Young entrepreneur opens vintage clothing store in Mansfield town centre

The shop displays a small selection of the party decor items available.

A message from the editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever.

Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper.

Party organisers can find everything they need for birthdays, christenings, baby showers or weddings.

We stand together.

Ashley Booker, editor

The shop on Mansfield Woodhouse High Street gives party planners chance to see example table layouts and decor ideas for their special event.