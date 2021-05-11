Mansfield Woodhouse deli launches popular new vegan and gluten free ranges

Owner Paul Haywood with a selection of some of his new bakes.

Haywood’s on the High Street’s new range of treats have proven so popular that owner, Paul Haywood, has had to take on additional staff to keep up with demand – despite only being open for takeaway at present.

The 40-year-old’s dream of running his own deli in the town finally came true when he opened for takeaway selling his well-known Alrate Cheesecakes in March – and he quickly set about recruiting an experienced chef to enable him to expand to a full menu ready for inside dining when lockdown restrictions ease further.

Last week saw the launch of a new range of bakes catering for vegans or those with allergies, which have gone down a storm and have led to customers queuing in the street.

Haywood's on the High Street in Mansfield Woodhouse.

“Everyone knows me for my cheesecakes, but we will have a whole menu ready for when we open next month,” said Paul.

"Our new chef has been working hard in the kitchen and we have started selling homemade sausage rolls alongside lots of new vegan and gluten-free treats, and even Pick ‘n’ Mix for those with a really sweet tooth.

"It’s been crazy, which we’re really grateful for – I knew these would be popular, but I never expected I’d need to take on so many new staff already.”

The new business has created 13 positions for locals so far and Paul has also secured contracts to supply Alrate Cheesecakes to Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre and Jangos Indoor Play Centre in Forest Town.

The deli is set to open next month, but currently sells cheesecakes and sweet and savoury treats for takeaway.

