MP hails job opportunities after visiting Pinxton firms

The MP paid a visit to Strata Products and Delden Cranes as part of a tour of major employers in his constituency.

The tour aimed to promote the area as a place with a potential for technical jobs and growth.

Strata is a plastic moulding and manufacturing business that uses 70 per cent recycled plastics in its processes, and makes office, garden and baby products.

Mark Fletcher, Bolsover MP, also visited East Midlands Airport on the same day he visited the Pinxton firms.

Mr Fletcher visited the family-based company’s 20,000 sq metre site, from which the firm exports to 40 countries.

Delden Cranes, based near Junction 28 of the M1, is one of the leading crane providers in the UK.

Mr Fletcher said: “What we’re showing is you won’t have to relocate elsewhere to get a good job and that the Bolsover constituency and wider East Midlands is a brilliant place to do business.

“It’s companies like the ones I’ve visited over the last couple of days that we need to continue attracting to the Bolsover constituency if we’re to achieve our goal of levelling up the area.

“Building back from the pandemic and offering local good quality local jobs is central to much of the work I’m trying to do.

“I’m determined to continue working on getting these technical jobs that people in the Bolsover constituency deserve.”