More get ultrafast broadband coverage in Mansfield

New figures from Ofcom show that as of January 46,180 properties, or 87 per cent of the area, could access ‘ultrafast’ broadband, with speeds of 300 megabytes per second or more.

The number of properties with ultrafast broadband has increased dramatically – five years ago there were none with access to it.

High-speed internet is a key part of the Government’s ‘levelling-up’ agenda.

Ofcom's figures show 66 per cent of the UK could access gigabit broadband as of January.

In their 2019 general election manifesto, the Conservative party promised gigabit broadband, with download speeds of 1000mb/s, would be made available nationwide by 2025, although this target was later revised down to 85 per cent.

Since March 2020, broadband providers have been required to meet a ‘universal service obligation’, meaning everyone has the legal right to a ‘decent, affordable’ connection, defined as a download speed of at least 10mb/s and an upload speed of 1mb/s, for a maximum of £45 a month.

If customers cannot access internet at this speed, they can ask their local network provider to set up a connection, although providers are excused if the cost is more than £3,400.

While there were just three homes below the ‘universal service obligation’ in Mansfield, across the country 81,500 homes did not meet it.

Ofcom said, while new fibre-optic broadband had improved speeds for millions, some remain at risk of being left behind.

A spokesman said: “Some homes in hard-to-reach areas still struggle to get decent broadband, so there’s more work to do to ensure these communities get the connections they need.”

Across the East Midlands, 3,880 homes were below the minimum standard for broadband speed.

Consumer champion Which? said the cost-of-living crisis made having a reliable, low-cost broadband all the more necessary.

Rocio Concha, Which? director of policy and advocacy, said: “The industry and government must work together, or risk undermining the UK’s goal of becoming a world leader in connectivity.”

A Department for Culture, Media and Sport spokesman said: “We’ve put more cash into broadband rollout than any government in British history.