Mansfield Woodhouse man opens innovative new workspace
A Mansfield Woodhouse man is hoping to bring a new approach to post-pandemic office working as he opens his new workspace
Located in Jennings Yard, above Haywood’s on Mansfield Woodhouse High Street, Sandstone offers a light and airy workspace on a per-desk option and currently have three companies running from the studio; an IT company, a candle and soap business, and their own business - a design agency called Serosensa.
Serosensa had been based in Nottingham's creative quarter for the last eight years but when owner Stuart Hinchliff made the decision to move his young family back to Mansfield, they found themselves lacking in suitable office options.
Having grown up in Mansfield Woodhouse, the 40-year-old decided to take the opportunity to move his business back home whilst creating something he felt the area was lacking – a flexible workspace option with a simple pricing plan.
He explains: “We looked around and couldn’t find anything suitable in the area, so we decided to create it ourselves, and Sandstone came about.
"It’s a lovely space, really bright and airy, and is back-to-basics in terms of set-up – there are no service charges or hidden fees, everything is included in the price.
"It’s a great studio with character and style, and a space that will hopefully bring other small creative businesses together, in a fun and supportive environment.”
With many businesses working from home during the pandemic, traditional office spaces are being left behind, with companies looking for more flexible workspaces, something Stuart hopes Sandstone can provide for small businesses in the area.”