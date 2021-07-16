Located in Jennings Yard, above Haywood’s on Mansfield Woodhouse High Street, Sandstone offers a light and airy workspace on a per-desk option and currently have three companies running from the studio; an IT company, a candle and soap business, and their own business - a design agency called Serosensa.

Serosensa had been based in Nottingham's creative quarter for the last eight years but when owner Stuart Hinchliff made the decision to move his young family back to Mansfield, they found themselves lacking in suitable office options.

Having grown up in Mansfield Woodhouse, the 40-year-old decided to take the opportunity to move his business back home whilst creating something he felt the area was lacking – a flexible workspace option with a simple pricing plan.

Sandstone - a new flexible office space in Mansfield Woodhouse. Manager Stuart Hinchliff.

He explains: “We looked around and couldn’t find anything suitable in the area, so we decided to create it ourselves, and Sandstone came about.

"It’s a lovely space, really bright and airy, and is back-to-basics in terms of set-up – there are no service charges or hidden fees, everything is included in the price.

"It’s a great studio with character and style, and a space that will hopefully bring other small creative businesses together, in a fun and supportive environment.”

With many businesses working from home during the pandemic, traditional office spaces are being left behind, with companies looking for more flexible workspaces, something Stuart hopes Sandstone can provide for small businesses in the area.”

Sandstone are hoping to bring a new flexible working space to small businesses in the area.

"We have all seen that the way businesses are working has changed” he continued.

"We already have businesses moving in and we hope to have more over the coming weeks as restrictions lift and people return to office environments.

"Our aim is to create a place where people who can't or don't want to work from home can have their own office without the financial burden of an individual space and the added perk of working alongside others and feeling part of something bigger.

"There’s nothing like this around here and we’re hoping it will take off.”

Sandstone a new flexible office space in Mansfield Woodhouse.

