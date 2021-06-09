Mansfield toffee shop to host pop-up pancake event

Toffee Hut, which specialises in artisan toffees and sweet treats, only opened two months ago but has already attracted major players in the confectionery world for pop-up events.

And after the huge success of two previous events with Derby-based Project Doughnut, delighted owner Rachel Richards has now revealed that she will be welcoming Cheeky Pancakes to her toffee shop on Saturday (June 12).

Nottingham-based Cheeky Pancakes specialises in mini Dutch pancakes called poffertjes – in both sweet and savoury varieties – and will be cooking up a storm for customers at the town centre store from 10am until 4pm.

Toffee Hut owner Rachel Richards and Ashleigh Bramwell.

“We are very excited to have Cheeky Pancakes visiting us – they are great for brunch, lunch or anytime snacking,” Rachel told Chad.

"We are hoping to offer more pop up events with varied themes, throughout the year, and already have the hugely popular Project Doughnuts booked in again on June 26, and Clemie’s Vegan Cakes on July 24, who will be offering a large selection of vegan bakes and goodies.

"We also now stock Cakey’s Cheesecakes regularly too, which are really popular with our regular customers.

"We are so excited to bring different companies into our shop in Mansfield to keep shoppers interested and allow people to try different types of foods and brands.”

For more information on Toffee Hut, check out its Facebook page.