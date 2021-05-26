Mansfield toffee shop prepares to host second pop-up doughnut event with Project D

Toffee Hut will welcome back Project Doughnut following the success of a similar visit to its Regent Street store earlier this month.

The Derby-based company’s luxury doughnuts will be available from 10am-2pm and proved ‘very popular’ with sweet-toothed customers at the first pop-up event.

Shop owner Rachel Richards says she is delighted to host a second pop-up event with the firm.

Toffee Hut owner Rachel Richards and Ashleigh Bramwell welcome back Project Doughnut on Saturday.

"We are excited to have Project Doughnut back with us on Saturday as it was very popular last time,” she said.

“They have thousands of followers on social media and their doughnuts are famous for being very indulgent!

"We know a lot of people came into town specifically for them last time, so we are really happy to have them back.”

Project Doughnut is known for its indulgent sweet treats

