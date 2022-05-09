Harry styles the fashions of Mansfield as Credible shop moves into bigger premises

The 27-year-old had already carved out quite a successful online presence, where he sold retro or reworked designer-branded clothes.

And his shop Credible Clothing has proved to be such a hit that Harry has relocated the business into larger premises on nearby Leeming Street.

He is also revamping the branding, in order to attract more customers to the business.

Owner Harry Squires at his new West Gate store, Credible Clothing.

He said: “I was getting five-star reviews online and the business was growing.

“When I got some money, I reinvested it in new stock and so there were piles of clothes everywhere.

“So, I had to get premises and that’s why the idea of a shop came about.

“It has been a success, but we have also had feedback that suggests if we tweak the branding slightly, we will be able to attract more people.”

The shop sells a huge variety of clothes, from designer brands to football shirts, and mostly caters for people under the age of 30.

Harry said: “There is nothing really like this in Mansfield and people have to go further afield, like Nottingham, where prices are also higher. This shop helps keep people local and supporting local.”

One of the reasons behind the brand revamp is to attract older people into the store.

As the premises are bigger, Harry says there will also be more space available to showcase the items for sale.

Harry also has a number of other business ideas in the pipeline, with Credible Carpets being one.

As well as designer rugs, people will also be able to have carpets produced with images they choose.

Credible has also taken on new staff and is also currently looking to add additional members to the team.

One shopper who has been to the store is 16-year-old Liam Smith.

He said: “There’s nothing like this around here and I’ve been able to buy a couple of things.