Twenty five awards were handed out on the night to the group’s top performers, but the most coveted trophy came at the end of the evening as managing director Darren Messias announced the Mansfield salon, on Market Street, was the 2023 salon Of The year.

Salon of the year was not the only accolade heading back to Mansfield.

Salon director Jane Fletcher and her team were also called to the stage to collect the salon turnover improvement award and the salon retail improvement award.

KH Hair Mansfield receiving their award.

She said: “I was overwhelmed if I’m honest. All of us are dedicated to looking after our amazing clients and giving them the best in-salon experience and to have this recognised in front of the rest of the KH Hair family is very humbling.

“This comes at the perfect time as we’re looking to grow our team with the addition of a part-time stylist.

“A huge thank you to my fabulous team and to our wonderful, loyal clients who continue to support us.”

The ceremony, at Metronome in Nottingham city centre, saw KH Hair’s 200-plus staff come together to celebrate individual and team achievements from the group’s 21 salons across the East Midlands.

During the evening, guests were entertained by The Noise Next Door, an improvisation comedy troupe. Following the show, guests were invited to enjoy a selection of food and drink in the atrium while the main room was transformed into a disco.

The Sutton branch, on Low Street, won the salon colour award, with staff member Erica Miller winning the individual clients award.

