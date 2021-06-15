Mansfield salon reaches finals of prestigious hair and beauty awards

Beaut Hair Extensions, on Rosemary Street, has been announced as a finalist in the English Hair and Beauty Awards 2021 – run by Creative Oceanic.

And owner Berdie Wilkes, 32, will be hoping to improve on a previous top 10 finish in the prestigious competition by walking away with the coveted crown at a glittering awards ceremony in October.

“I’m so grateful to have made it as a finalist again after winning an award last year, and can’t wait for the ceremony to go ahead for the next awards,” Berdie told Chad.

Award-winning hair salon owner Berdie Wilkes

"It’s been such a tough time for businesses so its nice to be recognised for my work and have something to look forward to once we can get back to normality a little.”

The salon is no stranger to success, having won the Best Salon for Hair Extensions for Nottinghamshire in the Salon Awards in 2020.

Beaut Hair Extensions also struck gold at the British Hair and Beauty Awards 2020 for hair extensions specialist of the year and won a highly commended award at the Midlands Hair and Beauty Awards in 2019.

Charlene Young, campaign manager of the English Hair and Beauty Awards, said the cream of the hair and beauty industry will be celebrated at the event.

Beaut Hair Extensions on Rosemary Street, Mansfield.

“The finalists of this year’s awards represent the industry’s gold standards who work hard to meet and satisfy the demands of their clients,” she said.

“Some of the most iconic stylists and well-known salons got shortlisted, making it a really fierce competition.”

