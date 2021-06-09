Mansfield nurse hosts educational evening to help end stigma around men's mental health

Community nurse Leah Hall has organised the free event for men and it will take place at Debdale Sports & Recreation Club in Mansfield Woodhouse on July 2.

The session will be run by mental health professionals and aims to provide attendees with the tools to recognise the signs that someone may be struggling and to help them speak to their male friends – who may be able to reach out to them.

Leah, 33, says the evening will be educational but lighthearted to encourage more men to speak to their friends openly about their feelings.

Leah Hall, pictured with her family.

"The event is for educational purposes and to give men the insight and tools how to deal with the conversation in the pub on a Friday night if it turns to mental health,” she said.

"There seems to be an issue with men speaking about their feelings, meaning many don’t know where to start, or are met with an uncomfortable silence.

"We need to get more men talking openly and hopefully we can help get rid of the stigma that seems to be attached to it.”

The event hopes to educate men on how to speak about their feelings.

The event has been supported by mental health charities and professionals from around the area, who will be taking part in talks throughout the evening.

Ian Hastings will be attending from Muted, a registered charity formed to provide information, support and knowledge of depression in men.

The charity, which was set up in 2013, is run by an experienced team of volunteers to help support sufferers, carers, families and friends.

Ian, one of the founders, told Chad: “When I heard about the event, I was thrilled to get involved.

"Leah has set something in motion which could help so many – I am honestly in awe of her.

"The event should be lighthearted but informative, and is just the first step in making sure the people of Mansfield can help their friends who may be struggling.

"Many men don’t know how to start the conversation if they’re struggling, but there are often small signs there that they may be finding things difficult – so we want to educate people on the signs and behaviours to look out for.

"We can give you all the tools you should need to help ask your friends the right questions, and also to help signpost you to the services which can help in your area if your mate is having a rough time.

"If it gets just one person helping a friend to speak out, then great, but I really think this could save so many.”

To find out more about Muted, go to its Facebook page.

The free event takes place at Debdale Sports & Recreation Club on Debdale Lane in Mansfield Woodhouse on Friday, July 2 at 6.30pm.

To book a place, or for more information, contact Leah on 07972 778779.