News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Investigation launched to look into 999 calls failure by BT
Police identify human remains as those of missing actor Julian Sands

Mansfield funeral directors to hold funeral plan open day

Ken Gregory & Sons Funeral Directors in Mansfield will be opening their doors to members of the local community and hosting a funeral plan open day.
By Chad MulhollandContributor
Published 28th Jun 2023, 18:51 BST- 1 min read

Visitors to the open day will have the opportunity to find out more about funeral plans offered by the firm, as well as ask questions about what happens in their local funeral home and the process of organising a funeral.

Ken Gregory & Sons Funeral Directors is part of national funeral business, Dignity.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The open day will be held on Wednesday, August 23, from 10am-4pm, at the firm’s premises on Nottingham Road, Berry Hill.

The team at Ken Gregory Funeral Directors.Picture: DignityThe team at Ken Gregory Funeral Directors.Picture: Dignity
The team at Ken Gregory Funeral Directors.Picture: Dignity
Most Popular
Read More
New Heron Foods store in Rainworth set for green light despite safety concerns

Hayley Johnson, Ken Gregory & Sons business leader, said: “We’re opening our doors and welcoming members of our community to come along to meet our brilliant team and find out more about the funeral plans we can offer, while enjoying a cup of tea or coffee.

“Attendees will have the opportunity to meet and speak with our funeral plan consultants, Zoe Hall and Ann Hilton.

“Dignity has introduced a new tailorable funeral plan product that is flexible and centred entirely around the customer. Their wishes, their personality, their way.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Our plans are also regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

“Ken Gregory & Sons has been arranging and conducting bespoke funeral services for many years, providing the highest standards of funeral care.

“We’re experts in our field and taking care of our customers in their time of need is our top priority.”

Related topics:Mansfield