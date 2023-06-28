Visitors to the open day will have the opportunity to find out more about funeral plans offered by the firm, as well as ask questions about what happens in their local funeral home and the process of organising a funeral.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The open day will be held on Wednesday, August 23, from 10am-4pm, at the firm’s premises on Nottingham Road, Berry Hill.

The team at Ken Gregory Funeral Directors.Picture: Dignity

Hayley Johnson, Ken Gregory & Sons business leader, said: “We’re opening our doors and welcoming members of our community to come along to meet our brilliant team and find out more about the funeral plans we can offer, while enjoying a cup of tea or coffee.

“Attendees will have the opportunity to meet and speak with our funeral plan consultants, Zoe Hall and Ann Hilton.

“Dignity has introduced a new tailorable funeral plan product that is flexible and centred entirely around the customer. Their wishes, their personality, their way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our plans are also regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

“Ken Gregory & Sons has been arranging and conducting bespoke funeral services for many years, providing the highest standards of funeral care.