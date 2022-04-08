Pop n Roll Desserts on West Gate opened on March 5, after successfully opening their first store in Burton-on-Trent last year.

Owned by motivational athlete Ali Rashid and food blogger Mohsin Hussain, the pair are drawing on their family’s seventeen years of experience in baking, and have high hopes for their new Mansfield store.

Their new dine-in restaurant and takeaway gathered 100 five-star Google reviews in the first ten days of opening, which is a new record, and have just joined Just-Eat and Uber Eats to enable more Mansfield residents to be able to order their sweet treats for delivery.

Mr Rashid explains: “We have had a fantastic start so far, and it’s been great meeting our new customers and hearing their feedback.

"We pride ourselves on having a solid reputation and supplying high quality desserts to our customers, so our customers’ feedback is so important to us and we’re blown away with the response so far.

"The previous record for a new starter business set up was 50 consecutive five-star reviews in a week, and we managed 53.

“We also broke the record for the fastest business to get 100 consecutive five-star reviews – the previous time frame was three weeks, and we did that in 10 days.

Mohsin Hussain, left, and Ali Rashid.

“We thrive on excellent customer service and make sure we always serve food that excels.”