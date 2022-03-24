Rachel Richards opened her sweet shop and café on Regent Street in April 2021 – and is now moving into the next stage of her business plan, by holding a series of events at her premises.

As well as having a gallery wall to feature local artists, Rachel had always planned to hold events once the coronavirus pandemic had eased, working alongside other shop owners in the town to give a community feel and provide something a little different in the area.

From a night of clairvoyance to wellbeing evenings, Rachel’s events are already proving to be a success with their customers, with tickets selling out quickly.

Toffee Hut are now branching out into community events

Rachel said: “We held a wellbeing evening earlier this month, hosted by Rowena and Lois from Arcade Treasure Chest, in Handley Arcade.

“It was a really positive and relaxing evening, for everyone who bought tickets.

“Everyone got something out of it and we're looking at hosting these evenings on a monthly basis.

“These are ticketed events, so we can monitor numbers and ensure a comfortable environment in our small cafe boutique.”

Toffee Hut is hosting a luxury afternoon tea with prosecco this Sunday, to celebrate Mother’s Day, while April will see Rachel holding more events such as a cheese and wine evening, alongside Easter events for children.

She is also looking for more small businesses to come on board to team up for events in the coming months.

Rachel said: “We are really keen to support other local businesses.

“We would like local micro-breweries to get in touch, along with distilleries, to discuss hosting some tasting evenings, which I think would be really popular.

“We are also appealing for any local writers and poets to contact us take part in a poetry reading evening in a relaxed environment.”

Any local business wishing to get involved with events is asked to email Rachel at [email protected], message the Toffee Hut Facebook page, or pop into the café on Regent Street.