Mansfield BID kick starts hunt for new chief executive

And potential candidates for the role of Mansfield business improvement district chief executive have already begun to get in touch with the organisation to express interest.

Nikki Rolls, the previous chief executive officer, announced in July she was stepping down from the post after four years at the helm.

The BID, based on Regent Street, works with a number of partner organisations, such as businesses, the police, and local authorities, to make the town centre a great place to visit and work.

It is behind the successful I Love Mansfield brand and has encouraged thousands of people into the town centre through various events, such as the Armed Forces Day celebrations, gardening and craft festivals, and the Christmas markets.

Now, following Nikki’s departure, the BID has begun the process of recruiting a new chief executive, offering a salary of £45,000-£50,000.

John Sankey, BID chairman, said: “I am looking forward to finding the new CEO, as we have plenty of plans and hope to move forward fairly quickly.

“It has been a challenging time for everyone as we all know, so the person who will have the role of chief executive has a tough but rewarding task ahead of them.

““However, it’s an exciting time for Mansfield. With more than £12.6 million in Town Funding already secured and potentially much more on the way, we need a CEO who will play a key part in the regeneration of our town.”

‘Innovative’

The chief executive will report to the BID directors and ‘provide innovative and award-winning strategic and operational management for the BID team, engage with key stakeholders, including levy payers, local authorities, and community organisations’.

The BID said a key aspect of the role is the delivery of the BID business plan against key objectives and within agreed budgets.

The BID has just more than 500 levy payers – town centre companies which contribute to it – and is in its third term after a successful ballot in October 2019, when 89.9 per cent of levy payers voted for BID to continue its work.

For more details about the BID role, visit mansfieldbid.co.uk/bid-ceo-job