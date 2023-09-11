Mansfield beauty businesses encouraged to complete 'safety' cosmetic procedure consultation

Watch more videos on Shots!

The government has launched a consultation to shape a new licensing scheme for practitioners and cosmetic businesses offering aesthetic procedures in England, including botox, fillers, and laser treatments.

The consultation outlines a proposal to divide procedures into a red, amber, and green ‘traffic light’ system based on the complication risk and asks whether some treatments should be reclassified.

Mansfield Council will operate any new licensing scheme.

The consultation will run for eight weeks and close on 28 October 2023

David Evans, council head of health and communities, said: “Licensing contributes to how our communities develop, live, work and relax.

“Councils are designated as licensing authorities and each licensing authority is responsible for developing a local policy, processing applications and convening hearings to consider any representations concerning applications or existing licences.

“I encourage as many local beauty businesses, practitioners and customers as possible who have had cosmetic treatments to fill in this consultation to have their say on making the industry safer for everyone.”

The government has already made it illegal for under-18s to access botox and filler treatments for cosmetic purposes and banned TV and social media adverts targeting under-18s with cosmetic procedures.

Maria Caulfield, women’s health minister, said: “There’s no doubt the popularity of cosmetic procedures is increasing. It’s our role to ensure consistent standards for consumers and a level playing field for businesses and practitioners.

“We want to ensure we get this right for everyone, which is why we want to hear your opinions and experiences through our consultation.”