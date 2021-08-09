Tilly Epton has been dancing from the tender age of two at Expressions Academy of Performing Arts, on Newgate Lane.

Despite a tough 18 months for dancers during the pandemic, the determined sixteen-year-old has focused on daily practise and taking part in virtual classes put on by her dance school.The World Lyrical Dance Federation’s World Lyrical Grand Prix took place via Zoom with dancers from around the world, in the largest event of its kind, with performers sending in video recordings of their performance, which were then broadcast live.Tilly was crowned World Champion in the Under-18’s category and mum Michelle says she is ‘so proud’ of the teen’s achievements.

Michelle said: “The past 18 months have been really hard, but Tilly has stuck to her schedule and made sure she practised every day.

"It’s a huge competition and we are so proud of her!”

Tilly goes to Samworth Church Academy and she has been awarded several grants through the Opportunity Trust, to assist her dancing.

In 2019, the academy paid for her to attend the Kiev Circus and Performing Arts Academy in the Ukraine, where she performed next to dancers and performers who were training for Cirque du Soleil fame.

Michael Arlington, Chair of the Samworth Church Academy Opportunity Trust said: “We are delighted that yet another Samworth Church Academy student has, through commitment and hard work, achieved recognition and success in their field of interest, and that we were able to support Tilly’s journey.

“Grant funding from the Opportunity Trust is available upon successful application by students at the academy and has, at its core, the aim of supporting and removing financial barriers to students who are passionate about a particular discipline, to accomplish their ambitions and their dreams.

"We are thrilled to hear of Tilly’s accomplishments and wish her continued success.”

Miss Tamara Gregory, Dance Teacher at the Academy said: “Tilly is an extremely talented student who has used the Opportunity Trust to give her the chance to travel internationally to train and perform.

"Tilly is an outstanding performer and dance artist, she always amazes me when I watch her dance and is destined for greatness in the industry!”

