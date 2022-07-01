A standard 55-litre tank of petrol now costs more than £100 to fill – and more for diesel.

Your Chad has checked some the prices in the area to see where you can fill up for less, and those which are the most expensive.

Prices are constantly changing, but these are based on the figures at the stations themselves on June 30.

Oil prices have been rising because it is more in demand and this has been made worse by the war in Ukraine.

There were already shortages that sent fuel skyrocketing last year – and who can forget the panic-buying which gripped the nation for a week last September?

All fuel price images were taken on June 30, 2022.

1. Morrisons, Sutton Road, Mansfield Morrisons, Sutton Road, Mansfield - unleaded 189.7 per litre, diesel 197.7. Photo: Jon Ball Photo Sales

2. Tesco, Jubilee Way South, Oaktree, Mansfield Tesco, Oaktree - unleaded 190.9 per litre, diesel 197.9 Photo: Jon Ball Photo Sales

3. NMAC-30-06-22-petrolprices-NMSY (3).JPG Shell, Old Rufford Road, Ollerton - unleaded 192.9 per litre, diesel 198.9 Photo: Jon Ball Photo Sales

4. NMAC-30-06-22-petrolprices-NMSY (10).JPG Sainsbury's, Nottingham Road, Mansfield - unleaded 188.9, diesel 197.9 Photo: Jon Ball Photo Sales