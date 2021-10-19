The new indoor market boasts space for seven stalls and a café and opened its doors on Saturday morning with face painting, clown workshops and special offers.

Ashfield District Council’s vision is to attract artisan food, creative and craft traders alongside the permanent café, and features stalls offering handmade jewellery, papercrafts, embroidery gifts, unique children’s clothing, artwork, and baked goods

The café, owned by husband and wife team Krzysztof Urbaniak, 48, and Maggie Walaszek, 42, is open Monday to Saturday and the couple, who live in Sutton, hope to build on the success of their existing cafe in the Idlewells Indoor Market.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Artisan bread stall

Maggie explains: “This is a great opportunity to become a part of the Kirkby community and a chance for us to grow our business.

“Ashfield Council has been very supportive and are very happy to be involved at the very start of the new Moor Market.”

Councillor Matthew Relf, cabinet member for regeneration and planning, said: “It was fantastic to see so many residents support the opening of Moor Market on Saturday.

"After all the months of work that has gone into creating Moor Market, it was great to see residents and visitors going through the doors for the first time.

The market hosts a number of independent craft stalls

"The café was busy all day with people enjoying fresh coffee and amazing cakes, and the craft stalls provided the opportunity to get your Christmas shopping started early.

“This is the first of many projects to be delivered as part of the £62.6m Towns Fund investment that Ashfield District Council secured from the government.

"Moor Market will bring a new diverse offer and more choice to shoppers in Kirkby.”

Jason Zadrozny, council leader, also said of the project: “The Moor Market will provide an opportunity for traders who are looking to start their business, or established traders looking to expand in a friendly, distinctive space.”

Trevor Middleton, Ashfield District Council's town centre & markets manager outside the new Moor Market

If you have a business that could be a part of the new Kirkby indoor market, contact [email protected] or give them a call on 01623 551385.

A message from the editor:

Thank you for reading this article on our website – why not support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber.

The Moor Market café is open for business