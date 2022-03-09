Future is Oh Sew bright as Mansfield business relocated into Old Town Hall

Seamstress Suzanne Rawlinson, who specialises in bridal alterations and sewing classes, is relocating her business, Oh Sew Suzy, from White Hart Street into the Grade II*-listed building.

She has taken the last vacant unit in the building, following its £1.4 million refurbishment.

Suzanne said: “I’m excited to join the other businesses already in the Old Town Hall.

“It will be a wonderful place for bridal parties to come for their fittings, ready for their big day or people starting on their creative journey with sewing classes.”

She joins Robins Return, an independent family-run business, selling personalised, unique and unusual gifts and interiors products, at the Old Town Hall, along with R&R Permanent Make-up Studio and Beauty Training.

Mansfield Council’s town centre management team and Halo Recruitment are also based inside the building, while Victoria Hallam Hair Boutique has an exterior unit.

It means all the internal units are now fully let, bringing the 185-year-old premises back into full use for the first time for more than 30 years.

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, said: “It’s fantastic to welcome Oh Sew Suzy to the Old Town Hall, which has attracted just the kind of unique independent traders we want to encourage to Mansfield.

“We hope Suzanne's business will go from strength to strength in its new place at the heart of our historic town centre.

“It will be a great place to learn new skills, too, which could help people up-cycle old clothes or even make their own.”

Suzanne’s classes, for all levels and abilities, started nearly 10 years ago at Carr Bank Stables and then at the Faff Rooms in Mansfield Woodhouse, before moving to White Hart Street two-and-a-half years ago.

She said: “Classes have been small for the last couple of years due to distancing restrictions, but the space I now have will mean we can have more sociable classes where people can work together and share their ideas while they`re learning something new.

“As I have come from an industry background I wanted to pass on my knowledge to make sure people can finish their garments to a good standard and have a nice fit.

“It`s so lovely to make a garment you’re proud to wear.”