Forever Puppy’s innovative marketing strategies drive unprecedented success thanks to Mansfield firm

Mansfield-based Copper Bay Digital, of Ransom Wood Business Park, utilised strategic and comprehensive marketing campaigns to propel this start-up to the forefront of the pet industry.

This included leveraging an array of cutting-edge techniques, including search engine optimisation, content marketing, email marketing, marketing automation, social media, and pay-per-click.

Forever Puppy has already seen huge success in its first two years of trading, but Copper Bay can only see this growing.

Forever Puppy's mobile app

Recently, the agency capitalised on modern search changes to help cement its position as one of the industry leaders in selling puppies.

Since the very beginning, Copper Bay has embraced a multi-faceted marketing approach. This allowed the company to effectively reach, engage, and convert its target audience.

Content marketing lies at the heart of Forever Puppy’s success. The company understands pet enthusiasts seek valuable and reliable information when searching for their perfect companion.

Forever Puppy’s content marketing strategy provides comprehensive resources, including breed guides, training tips and expert advice, positioning them as the go-to authority in the industry.

Copper Bay has helped Forever Puppy to build trust and credibility through creating educational and engaging content. This led to them fostering long-lasting relationships with customers. And each piece of content has been optimised for search engines to ensure that their site’s organic presence naturally grows.

Another key part of their comprehensive marketing strategy was PPC advertising. This recently included making significant adjustments to their campaigns to adapt better to modern search changes. By utilising these modern paid search techniques, Copper Bay maximised Forever Puppy’s visibility, relevance, and number of conversions.

For a relatively new company, Forever Puppy’s success is spectacular. It regularly sees at least 6,100 website users daily, with an average engagement rate of 74.76 per cent – the average engagement rate is 55 per cent.

Before the campaign changes, Forever Puppy saw revenue more than 146 per cent higher than its ad spend. However, since the PPC campaign change, it has seen a revenue 420 per cent higher than its ad spend to date.

Vicki Nichols, Copper Bay Digital digital marketing lead, said: “We are delighted to work with a brand like Forever Puppy which wholeheartedly embraces the power of digital marketing.

“From the outset, Forever Puppy exuded a clear vision for success and it has been a privilege to witness their remarkable growth journey.

“I look forward to continuing our work with them to help their business grow even more.”

A Forever Puppy spokesman said: “The work of Copper Bay has been amazing! The whole team grasped what we wanted to do and why. The implementation of social media and digital marketing strategies has been immense, and they have taken the site to achieve outstanding statistics in next to no time.”