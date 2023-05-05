The Tanning Shop, the UK’s largest tanning chain, has announced the new location for its store, which will join more than 90 others nationwide.

And the store says new customers will receive one free UV tanning session – terms and conditions apply – if they pre-register for Mansfield before the store opens at thetanningshop.co.uk

Mel Wilson, The Tanning Shop marketing director, said: “The Tanning Shop is continuing its expansion in 2023 and is excited to open in Mansfield.

The Tanning Shop is opening in Mansfield's St Peter's Retail Park.

“The brand prides itself on responsible, safe tanning solutions in a friendly and professional environment. The shop will have top-of-the-range laydown and stand-up tanning beds and new customers can try a UV tanning session for free if they register before the salon opens.”

The store will be fitted with top-of-the-range lay-down and stand-up tanning beds and be the first in the company to house the new Prestige Fusion.

The Prestige Fusion laydown bed is a real innovation in tanning. Its new fusion technology combines Activating Light LEDs and Radiance LEDs for the first time. Blue Activating Light LEDs prepare the skin for tanning and improve the directly visible tanning results. Red Radiance LEDs care for the skin while tanning and intensify the tan even more. With the interaction of the two coordinated light spectra, Prestige Fusion enables a particularly intensive and beautiful tan.

The high-performance Red Radiance LEDs guarantee effective skin care on the face, décolleté, shoulders and body. At the same time, the red LEDs stimulate oxygen production in the skin, which supports the tanning process. For an all-round radiant complexion and velvety soft skin. The blue Activating Light LEDs signals the presence of sunlight to the cells, activate the skin and improve the directly visible tan. This perfect interaction of the light spectra produces intensive, directly visible tanning results with skin care.

The Brand New Prestige Fusion

