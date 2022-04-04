'Dream come true' for Mansfield woman's new furniture and interiors store

Victoria Melling had been running Furnish Your Interior from Booths Furniture Store in Mansfield until its owner decided to close its doors for good earlier this year.

45-year-old Victoria took the chance to follow her dreams of opening up her own shop, to enable her to expand her range of home accessories into a full interior design service and one-stop-shop for your home.

Moving into a new unit next to KSHPace Fitness Centre on Chesterfield Road North, Victoria opened the doors to her new shop on March 19.

Opening of FY Interior with owner Victoria Melling

Victoria explained: “I am so excited that my dreams of having my own shop have finally come true.

“Furnish Your Interior have been the largest picture supplier in Mansfield for four years, and during this time I had my pictures in Booths Furniture running the business alongside my friend.

“I decided to move my business next to the gym for free parking and easy access for all customers.

“Our range of pictures is huge and we offer a picture hanging service too.

The shop stocks a selection of furniture and a huge range of pictures and mirrors.

“We can try and source literally anything you are looking for in your home, I wanted it to be a one-stop-shop for anyone wanting to give their home a new look.

"Furniture wise, we offer an interior design service so we can help make your house a home – we even do flooring.”

The shop is open Monday to Saturday. For more information, check out Furnish Your Interior - with Victoria Melling on Facebook or give Victoria a call on 07817 949777.

