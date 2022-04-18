Developer plans 103 new houses on 10 acres of land near Bilsthorpe

The new homes are expected to be completed by the summer of 2024 – while an on-site Co-op store included in the plans will open its doors in early 2023.

Keepmoat say the two, three, and four-bedroom homes will be tailored to first-time buyers getting onto the property ladder, along with “upsizers and downsizers alike”.

Outline permission was revised to increase the density in what Keepmoat describes as a “sustainable location” and as part of the sale and the outline planning consent.

Keepmoat Homes plans to build 103 new houses on just under 10 acres of land near Bilsthorpe

Construction on the land of Eakring Road has already begun.

Ann Taylor, development director at Savills comments: “Newark and Sherwood District Council has identified Bilsthorpe as an area for regeneration and development and this site is highlighted as an important gateway location which manages the transition into the main built-up part of the village.

"It’s well-placed for Newark Northgate station and is also supported by a number of a-roads, making it easily commutable to Nottingham, Mansfield and a number of surrounding towns and suburbs.”

Janet Stirzaker, Head of Partnerships at Keepmoat Homes, said: “We’re incredibly pleased to have purchased the land to transform the area into a high-quality housing development. At Keepmoat Homes – we are committed to building tomorrow’s communities, and constantly striving to bring excellent houses to brilliant locations.

"The two, three, and four-bedroom homes will be designed to support first-time buyers looking to get their foot onto the property ladder, along with upsizers and downsizers alike, and we’re driven to create a strong community feel both within and outside of the development.”