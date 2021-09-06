Deadline nears to enter Chad Business Excellence Awards celebrating best of business across Mansfield and Ashfield

We invite you to put your entries forward and join the celebration of what has been a very challenging time.

We are looking forward to hearing your stories and hopefully celebrating your success at the awards ceremony, which is scheduled to take place on Thursday, November 11, at Portland College, Harlow Wood.

You might question ‘I'm not good enough’. Who says you're not? How do you know if you don’t try? Or you might be fearful of failure, but entering awards is not always about winning, it is also about what you make out of the opportunities and your journey.

Datsa Gaile was a double winner at the 2019 awards being crowned independent retailer of the year and overall business of the year.

Completing an entry is worth every second of your time as it makes you think about what you have achieved to date, where you are now and what your goals and aspirations are for the future.

‘Fantastic businesses’

Jon Ball, editor of your Chad, said: “Mansfield and Ashfield has some fantastic businesses and entrepreneurs and the Chad business awards are the perfect opportunity to showcase the best of businesses.

It's time to enter the Chad Business Excellence Awards 2021.

"We want to help you raise the profile of your organisation and enhance its reputation by promoting the great work you are doing, while at the same time providing you with a platform to celebrate your success.

“Our awards are a chance to shine a glowing spotlight on the fantastic work businesses do day in, day out – highlighting their innovation, their dedication and their talent.

“They are a way of honouring the cream of Mansfield and Ashfield’s commerce and industry, raising the profile of companies, celebrating achievement and recognising the sheer hard work their staff put in to make them what they are today.

“We really want to make our awards are a true celebration of the brilliant businesses in our community especially set against the difficulties they have faced during the past year – so please make sure you get involved and put forward your achievements so they get the full recognition they deserve.”

Entries are now open and will close on September 16 at 6pm – visit chadbusinessawards.co.uk for more information and to submit your entry.