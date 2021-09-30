Couple bringing 'old school' gaming magic back to Mansfield's high street

Tabletop Traders Mansfield, proprieters Callum Gregory and Mellisa Sivers.

Melissa Sivers and Callum Gregory opened their new cafe on September 21, where board game fans and hobbyists can have a bite to eat while playing their favourite games.

The fully-functioning cafe serves hot and cold food, along with a children’s menu and is open Tuesday to Sunday each week.

The couple from Oakerthorpe, who have one child and one on the way, decided to open the cafe in Mansfield as it had always been 26-year-old Callum’s dream.

Callum’s 21-year-old fiancée Melissa explained: “Callum is a big fan of games, and it has always been his dream of opening a gaming café as long as I’ve known him.

"He used to work as an aerospace engineer so this is a huge change for him career-wise, but he’s absolutely in his element.

"We know that Mansfield has a big gaming community so we hope that it will be a big success.

"Our first week has gone really well, and we are already getting enquiries for big groups and those with additional needs to come in, so we are hoping everyone will enjoy it as much as we do.”

The café has already been awarded a five star rating by Environmental Health, which Callum and Melissa were really pleased with.

"Callum does all the cooking and absolutely loves it” Melissa said.

"It was great to get confirmation that we had got five stars, as we know it’s really important when people want to come into a new business.”

Visitors pay £3 for three hours of gaming, and the owners update their stock regularly with everything from old school games such as Tiddlywinks and card games, to the extremely popular Warhammer.

"We have all the old favourites, and the newer stuff as well” Melissa continued.

"We have deliveries every week and have everything from card games to Dungeon & Dragons or even dominoes, so people can make a start on their Christmas shopping.

"People can also just come in and eat or drink too, we do burgers, paninis, salads and a full kids’ menu.”

Check them on out Facebook: Tabletop-Traders.

