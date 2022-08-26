Mansfield fuel voucher scheme sees record demand as energy bills soar

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mansfield Council is making residents aware of the support available after a 35 per cent increase in demand for fuel support vouchers this financial year.

From April 2021-March 2022, 153 fuel vouchers were issued, supporting more than 500 residents.

However, in just three months from April-July 2022, the council has issued 118 vouchers – vouchers of £49 in winnter and £30 in summer are available to people most in danger of being disconnected from their pre-payment meters.

Energy bills are soaring.

David Evans, council head of health and communities, said: “We know more and more of our residents are facing hardship due to the rising cost of living and with the predicted price cap coming in October putting energy bills over £3,500 – the pinch on finances is tightening.

“The council does provide food and fuel support to help residents in immediate need, in partnership with Nottinghamshire Council, via the Household Support Fund. We also operate our own Fuel Bank scheme for people on pre-payment gas or electricity meters in danger of being disconnected from energy suppliers to help pay the bills.

“Additionally, we provide Food On Our Doorstep clubs, working with Family Action and Feeding Mansfield Network to provide good-quality food at a low cost to several areas within the district.

“While this scheme is direct help to provide families with nutritious and low-cost food, it works alongside schemes like our Fuel Bank to ensure the choices people are often forced to make between heating and eating a little easier.

“If residents are struggling with their bills, we encourage them to speak and engage with their housing officer or support worker.”

The council works with the Fuel Bank Foundation charity on the scheme.

Matthew Cole, head of the foundation said: “Working with Mansfield Council has allowed the foundation to provide crisis electricity and gas to families who would otherwise be without.

“Originally launched in the early days of the Covid pandemic, the council and the charity came together recognising that by collaborating they could better address the challenges families were facing.