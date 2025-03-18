Bundle energy, broadband and insurance with Utility Warehouse | Utility Warehouse

Cut rising costs by bundling energy, broadband and insurance into one bill. See how you could save and simplify today

With household costs rising and energy bills set to increase by an average of £153 a year from April, many families are feeling the strain. The unpredictability of price hikes across energy, broadband and insurance makes it harder than ever to manage a budget. But what if there was a way to lock in control and reduce the stress of rising bills?

That’s where Utility Warehouse (UW) comes in – a one-stop shop that helps households simplify their bills and stabilise costs by bundling essential services. Rather than scrambling for new deals every year or worrying about mid-contract price hikes, families can take a more proactive approach to future-proof their finances.

How bundling creates stability

Instead of juggling multiple providers, each with its own price fluctuations, contract terms and renewal dates, bundling lets you keep everything in one place. UW customers who combine energy, broadband, mobile and insurance unlock savings, get a single itemised bill, and benefit from award-winning customer service. More importantly, bundling provides financial predictability in a time when uncertainty is a growing concern.

Key benefits of a bundled approach

• More control over rising costs – UW offers the UK’s cheapest variable energy tariff when bundled, helping families avoid sudden price surges.

• Simplified household finances – fewer providers mean fewer bills, less admin and no forgotten renewal deadlines.

• Top-rated broadband and mobile deals – reliable services at competitive rates, all managed under one provider.

• Extra savings on everyday spending – including cashback through the UW Cashback Card, helping households make their money go further.

Having all your household spending on one bill makes it easier to manage money | Utility Warehouse

What other options are out there?

While bundling with UW is an effective way to stabilise and cut household costs, it’s not the only option. Many families turn to price comparison sites such as Uswitch, Compare the Market and MoneySuperMarket to shop around for cheaper deals. Some energy providers, including Octopus Energy and Ovo Energy, offer incentives for switching or choosing greener tariffs. Similarly, budget-friendly mobile providers like Giffgaff and Smarty cater to those looking for no-frills, cost-effective plans.

Other ways to stretch a budget include cashback schemes, loyalty rewards and government support programmes that help with energy efficiency upgrades. Each approach has its benefits, but bundling remains one of the easiest ways to lock in long-term savings and reduce financial stress.

Is bundling right for you?

For families looking for more stability in their household budget, bundling essential services under one provider can make a real difference. It’s a practical way to reduce financial uncertainty, stay ahead of rising costs and simplify everyday money management. That’s why more than 343,000 new customers have already made the switch to UW, with £30 million saved on energy bills alone in the past year.

While every household has unique needs, taking steps to future-proof your finances now could make all the difference in the months and years ahead.

