Chief executive officer Mark Slade steps into the role of chairman and chief technology officer, while Matt Slade, currently head of conveyancing and business development director, takes over as CEO.

Mark has been at Fidler & Pepper for nearly 40 years, becoming managing partner in 2002 and then CEO when it switched to become a limited company in 2018.

Over the years, he has driven the company forward, often with bespoke technology he developed leading the way.

For example, it was the first law firm to use text messaging to keep clients informed of updates, was the first to offer online case tracking, was the first to offer conveyancing quotes online, and the first to do wills online.

Mark’s new role will see him continuing to focus on his passion for developing technology that benefits the company and its clients.

He said: “I am proud of being at the helm of Fidler & Pepper through the years, taking it forward not only as a client-focused business, but one where people value it as a place to work.

“We’ve been able to look at where we are, make strategic decisions based on our strengths, and steer the company to its current success.

“My new role will see me focus my efforts on developing technology that will help to shape the business into the next era and beyond.”

Matt has been at Fidler & Pepper for nearly 31 years, and has been key to its ongoing success, particularly in conveyancing, where it has cemented itself in the top 50 conveyancing firms in the country.He said: “I’m proud of the work Mark has done and it’s an honour and a privilege to become CEO.

“Fidler & Pepper has a wonderful team of people, working in both our conveyancing and private client teams.

“I’m looking forward to leading the firm, working with the directors and colleagues. Together, we will take the business forward.”