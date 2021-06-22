Popular Mansfield town centre events including Armed Forces Day set to return in 2022

The organisers of popular events in Mansfield town centre say planning is already underway for their return next year.

By Dale Spridgeon
Tuesday, 22nd June 2021, 12:30 pm

Armed Forces Day and the Garden and Craft Shows attract thousands of visitors to the town but were cancelled in 2020 and this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic and Government restrictions.

Now Mansfield BID (Business Improvement District) says it is busy working to bring back the popular events in 2022.

BID’s marketing and events co-ordinator, Sue Rogers, said: “We know that people love Armed Forces Day and the Garden and Craft Shows – you only have to see the faces of those who attend them to know how popular they are.

The Armed Forces Day in Mansfield town centre in 2019

“It’s such a shame that they cannot go ahead this year, but the BID is already getting things in place for next year so they can make a welcome return to the calendar. A lot of work goes on behind the scenes to ensure that they are a success and put Mansfield town centre on the map.”

Dates for the events will be confirmed later this year.

The news comes after BID recently announced the annual I Love Mansfield Christmas Market is scheduled to take place this year, with a number of businesses already putting their names down for a Christmas Chalet on West Gate.

Pencilled in to take place between Saturday, November 27 and Wednesday, December 22, the market is a highlight of the festive period in the town.

The chalets will be set up ready to open every day from 10am-5pm, with special late-night openings on Thursdays in the final run up to Christmas.

To rent a market chalet email, [email protected].

