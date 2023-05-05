Lincolnshire Co-op has opened its first food store in Warsop.

Central Co-op, which is a separate organisation, has a shop off Mansfield Road, while the Co-op group has a shop in High Street.

Lincolnshire Co-op's new £1.5 million convenience store, on Hetts Lane, has created 15 jobs and boasts 21 parking spaces.

Some of the new colleagues are pictured outside Warsop's latest Co-op store.

Fay Pardy, manager, said: "We’ve all been excited for opening day and it’s been amazing to have so many customers stop by to see what we’ve got to offer.

“Feedback has been fantastic, and we’re looking forward to building a strong relationship with the local community.”

The shop, which is open daily, from 7am-10pm, has a range of freshly-baked goods, local produce, takeaway Costa drinks and a variety of eco-conscious services, such as soft plastic recycling and a free water bottle refill station.

The Co-op says energy usage in store is reduced by about 20 per cent, due to the installation of fridge doors throughout.

Lincolnshire Co-op is an independent co-operative society with food stores in Clipstone, Worksop, and Retford, and a travel branch and funeral home in Retford.

Customers will be encouraged to become members, enabling them to collect dividends on their purchases, as well as having access to a range of offers and events.

Already, the branch is raising money for Bassetlaw Hospice through a community champions scheme.