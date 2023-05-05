News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
2 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
2 hours ago Martin Lewis shares discount code to get £5 off your weekly shop
5 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
17 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
18 hours ago Ed Sheeran wins Thinking Out Loud copyright court case

Another Co-op food store opens its doors in Warsop

A new food store has opened in Warsop, bringing to three the number of Co-op shops in the town.

By Wayne SwiffinContributor
Published 5th May 2023, 10:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 10:34 BST

Lincolnshire Co-op has opened its first food store in Warsop.

Central Co-op, which is a separate organisation, has a shop off Mansfield Road, while the Co-op group has a shop in High Street.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lincolnshire Co-op's new £1.5 million convenience store, on Hetts Lane, has created 15 jobs and boasts 21 parking spaces.

Some of the new colleagues are pictured outside Warsop's latest Co-op store.Some of the new colleagues are pictured outside Warsop's latest Co-op store.
Some of the new colleagues are pictured outside Warsop's latest Co-op store.
Most Popular

Fay Pardy, manager, said: "We’ve all been excited for opening day and it’s been amazing to have so many customers stop by to see what we’ve got to offer.

“Feedback has been fantastic, and we’re looking forward to building a strong relationship with the local community.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The shop, which is open daily, from 7am-10pm, has a range of freshly-baked goods, local produce, takeaway Costa drinks and a variety of eco-conscious services, such as soft plastic recycling and a free water bottle refill station.

The Co-op says energy usage in store is reduced by about 20 per cent, due to the installation of fridge doors throughout.

Read More
Street artists set to revamp Mansfield Railway Station with student support

Lincolnshire Co-op is an independent co-operative society with food stores in Clipstone, Worksop, and Retford, and a travel branch and funeral home in Retford.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Customers will be encouraged to become members, enabling them to collect dividends on their purchases, as well as having access to a range of offers and events.

Already, the branch is raising money for Bassetlaw Hospice through a community champions scheme.

There is also a food bank collection point situated in the store, with all donations going to Community Action Response foodbank, a group that supports vulnerable people in Warsop and the surrounding areas.

Related topics:WarsopCo-Op