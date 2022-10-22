To celebrate the launch of its new influencers’ lounge SolaAir Sequin Walls, of Maun Close, Mansfield, invited three Miss England finalists to perform against its newly decorated colourful backdrops.

And company founder Datsa Gaile – who has seen her sequins wall appear on TV shows such as Strictly Come Dancing and Britain’s Got Talent – was invited to be a judge at the finals in Birmingham.

The company manufactures and supplies a range of colourful sequin walls which can be used as backdrops for every event or venue imaginable – with an England flag sequin wall providing a backdrop to the Miss England show stage.

A Miss England finalist in front of a sequin wall.