Company achieves record number of member sign-ups with digital marketing campaign thanks to Mansfield firm

However, just like many other businesses, its growth began to be affected by the financial crisis.

So, founder Gareth Denman approached Mansfield-based Copper Bay Digital, of Ransom Wood Business Park, to work with him on boosting his business.

In the first six months of working with him, he saw a dramatic increase of 60.33 per cent in the average number of monthly member sign-ups. And this year already, those figures have grown hugely.Over the last few months, Copper Bay has worked with Ambulance CPD to manage its Facebook profile and run targeted advertising campaigns on the platform.

Ambulance CPD

By leveraging the power of social media, Ambulance CPD has connected with its target audience of paramedics and ambulance clinicians across the UK. This has driven record-breaking numbers of member sign-ups and created significant growth for the platform.

Vicki Nichols, Copper Bay digital marketing lead, said: “We are pleased to have partnered with Ambulance CPD to drive their member sign-ups to new heights.

"Our data-driven approach, combined with a deep understanding of Ambulance CPD’s target audience has allowed us to create a winning digital marketing strategy, one that has already delivered great results.

“We look forward to continuing our work with Ambulance CPD to further expand their reach within the industry.”

The success of the digital marketing campaign can be attributed to a combination of organic posting and targeted Facebook ad campaigns. By engaging with Ambulance CPD’s audience on social media and delivering compelling content, Copper Bay has been able to attract and retain a larger number of members. The strategic use of Facebook ads has further amplified the reach of Ambulance CPD’s message, driving more sign-ups and increasing brand visibility.

The initial campaigns the digital agency ran were hugely successful in terms of boosting the number of new members signing up. However, they wanted to go further and work to drive record numbers. This involved working on a short-term complementary LinkedIn Ads campaign to our regular Facebook Ads to target corporate clients.

During January-June of 2022, Ambulance CPD was getting an average of 50.83 new members every month – but after six months of working with Copper Bay, this average number jumped to 81.5. And as Copper Bay learnt more about the business and optimised campaigns even further, the number has risen to 105 per month this year.

Mr Denman said: “I approached Copper Bay Digital when I was looking for further help with online marketing. I had very little experience in online marketing, and being able to get them on board was a huge help to me and my company.“It has allowed me to pass on a large amount of the marketing workload to them, whilst also utilising my skills and expertise in the subjects.“The team is very friendly and open, and they are always happy and willing to help with any marketing queries. I look forward to what future successes our collaboration can make through online marketing.”

