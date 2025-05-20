This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Eleven children recently became mini-medics after receiving first aid and CPR training at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Sutton-in-Ashfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amazon employees brought their children to the fulfilment centre to take a course which introduces children to health knowledge, life-saving skills and shows them how to administer first aid.

Vivek Khanka, General Manager at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Sutton-in-Ashfield, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to extend a special thanks to Ruth for facilitating mini medics training at our fulfilment centre. The young learners have gained vital skills which could prove invaluable should they ever need to act as first responders.”

Children become mini-medics at Amazon in Sutton-in-Ashfield

Ruth Singleton, who provided the sessions, added: “The children who attended our Mini Medics event were really enthusiastic and I had a great time teaching them about first aid. Having such skills could make all the difference in an emergency."

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. The West Midlands Multibank opened this year, with Birmingham Voluntary Service Council (BVSC). The initiative has donated more than 7 million surplus goods to over 600,000 families across Wales, Scotland, Greater Manchester, London, Tees Valley and Birmingham.

Amazon has supported more than one million students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.