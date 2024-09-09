Childhood friends join forces to open home care business in Mansfield

Two childhood friends have launched a new home care business in the Nottinghamshire market town of Mansfield.

Ghulam Murtaza and Fawad Chishty are opening SureCare Mansfield which will provide a range of regulated and non-regulated care services.

Ghulam is a qualified anaesthesiologist who worked in medical practice for over 20 years in Pakistan before moving to the UK.

Fawad came to the UK as a student to study accountancy and now runs his own practice in St Ives, Cambridgeshire.

Fawad Chishty of SureCare Mansfield

Ghulam will be responsible for the operational side of the new business with Fawad overseeing finance and HR matters.

Ghulam said: “While I was in Pakistan, my mother became very ill with diabetes and Parkinson’s disease and, as the only son, I took on the responsibility of caring for her. I saw then just how difficult it is to care for a relative and in Pakistan there is no such thing as home care services.

“After moving to the UK, I wanted to set up a business that made a difference in our community and with my medical background and first-hand experience of caring for a loved one, I knew I wanted to set up a home care business.

“There is a huge and growing demand for home care in this country. Everyone will need care at some stage of their lives. In the last few months I have worked in care and learned so much about people’s needs and the type of services that are required.”

Ghulam Murtaza of SureCare Mansfield

Fawad said: “My older brother provides our mum with round-the-clock care in Pakistan and every time I visit them I see just how hard it is to be a carer.

“As soon as Ghulam started talking about setting up a home care business, I knew it was something I wanted to be involved with.

“We are both passionate about providing people in the Mansfield community and surrounding areas with home care services of the highest quality.”

Ghulam added: “I researched the home care market extensively and the one company that stood out was SureCare. The process from start to finish was extremely smooth and their experience in helping you go through your Care Quality Commission registration and developing a business plan are invaluable.

Fawad Chishty and Ghulam Murtaza of SureCare Mansfield

“While our main focus will be on delivering excellent domiciliary care services, we will also be looking for opportunities to promote non-regulated services such as babysitting and pet care.”

Gary Farrer, Managing Director of SureCare, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Ghulam and Fawad on board as our franchisees in Mansfield. They are an ambitious team passionate about providing a great service in their region.”

SureCare, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, is one of the UK’s fastest growing care companies with branches and franchises around the UK.