The Derbyshire & Nottinghamshire Apprenticeship Awards celebrate apprentices and the businesses who support them and we would like to encourage you all to submit your nominations and join in the celebrations at our annual event.

Headlined by East Midland Apprenticeship Ambassador Network, which has a special focus on the small and medium-sized employer of the year award category. In total we are looking for nominations in 14 categories, including all apprenticeship levels, plus top industry sectors, mentors, employers and training providers or programmes.

Full details can be found on the event website at dnapprenticeshipawards.co.uk

Winners at the 2022 Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Apprenticeship Awards on stage with their trophies at the end of the night. (Photo by: Dean Atkins Photography/nationalworld.com)

Nominations can be submitted by the apprentice themselves, their employer, college or training provider or even by proud loved ones.

Do not miss out, start your journey, visit the event website to register and submit your nomination. The closing date for nominations – via dnapprenticeshipawards.co.uk – is Thursday, August 24, at 6pm.

Our proud sponsors Nottingham Trent University, University of Nottingham, Auto Windscreens, AIM Qualifications and Assessment Group, and Greatest Hits FM are all looking forward to joining the celebrations when our winners will be announced at the awards ceremony held at The Village Hotel Nottingham on Thursday, October 5.

