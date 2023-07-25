News you can trust since 1952
Celebrate apprentices at top East Midlands awards backed by your Chad

We regularly receive or read articles from businesses sharing praise and pride for their apprentices and their achievements.
By Haroldine Lockwood
Published 25th Jul 2023, 10:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 10:59 BST

The Derbyshire & Nottinghamshire Apprenticeship Awards celebrate apprentices and the businesses who support them and we would like to encourage you all to submit your nominations and join in the celebrations at our annual event.

Headlined by East Midland Apprenticeship Ambassador Network, which has a special focus on the small and medium-sized employer of the year award category. In total we are looking for nominations in 14 categories, including all apprenticeship levels, plus top industry sectors, mentors, employers and training providers or programmes.

Full details can be found on the event website at dnapprenticeshipawards.co.uk

Winners at the 2022 Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Apprenticeship Awards on stage with their trophies at the end of the night. (Photo by: Dean Atkins Photography/nationalworld.com)Winners at the 2022 Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Apprenticeship Awards on stage with their trophies at the end of the night. (Photo by: Dean Atkins Photography/nationalworld.com)
Nominations can be submitted by the apprentice themselves, their employer, college or training provider or even by proud loved ones.

Do not miss out, start your journey, visit the event website to register and submit your nomination. The closing date for nominations – via dnapprenticeshipawards.co.uk – is Thursday, August 24, at 6pm.

Our proud sponsors Nottingham Trent University, University of Nottingham, Auto Windscreens, AIM Qualifications and Assessment Group, and Greatest Hits FM are all looking forward to joining the celebrations when our winners will be announced at the awards ceremony held at The Village Hotel Nottingham on Thursday, October 5.

The 2023 Derbyshire & Nottinghamshire Apprenticeship Awards ceremony will be held at The Village Hotel Nottingham on Thursday, October 5.The 2023 Derbyshire & Nottinghamshire Apprenticeship Awards ceremony will be held at The Village Hotel Nottingham on Thursday, October 5.
If there is anything you would like to know or if you are interested in sponsorship of this event, please contact event manager Haroldine Lockwood at [email protected]

