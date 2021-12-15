Businesses join forces at new Edwinstowe office
Recruitment specialists, Teachers UK and Provide Education, have come together in the new East Midlands Centre of Excellence in Edwinstowe.
Teachers UK has relocated from their former Mansfield office where they were founded in 1997 and Provide Education have transferred from their former offices in Worksop. The move to Edwinstowe House, sees the two market specialists share offices for the first time.
Provide Education and Teachers UK are both part of the Operam Education Group.
Eddie Austin, chief executive officer of Operam Education Group, said: “Bringing the two companies together in one location in Edwinstowe makes perfect sense and further strengthens our regional presence and ability to meet the needs of our stakeholders.
“Both companies will continue to operate under their well-established brand names meaning there will be little outward change for our service users. Significantly though, we will have an increased ability to meet the needs of our clients and supply staff workforce, offering an expanded talent pool and greater regional coverage.”
Louise Hamby, senior manager, has worked for Teachers UK for nine years and is now leading the team based at the Edwinstowe House offices.
She said: “The Operam Education Group of which both Teachers UK and Provide Education belong, has built its reputation on providing a friendly and effective service to clients over many years."
