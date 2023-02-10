Businesses could face costly delays if they aren't using new customs platform warns Mansfield exporter

Customs and compliance expert Rachel Stockton, of CIE Services, Portland Road, Whaley Thorns, said many businesses were still unprepared for the switch over despite the Government extending the deadline from March to November this year.

From November, businesses will no longer be able to use the current customs handling of import and export freight and national exports systems, facing delays for their exports if they are not up to speed with the new custom declaration service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, HM Revenue & Customes contacted 220,000 businesses who had still failed to switch over to the new system, with the deadline for transition being extended this year to help companies get prepared.

Mansfield customs and compliance expert Rachel Stockton of CIE Services Ltd

Ms Stockton, who has more than 25 years of experience in exports and importing, urged Nottinghamshire businesses to act now to prepare for the switch over when it comes in to effect on November 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “For Imports the digital CDS has been operational since October 1, so many businesses will be aware of the system already and should be registered ready for the changes coming into force.

“However, from the end of November all exports will transition to the new CDS system bringing everything in to one place. This means anyone who doesn’t make the transition in time will be left in the dark and unable to make export declarations for goods they send out of the UK.”

Thousands yet to register with CDS

Urging businesses to register for the new system, if they had not already, Ms Stockton said it was important companies took advantage of the extended deadline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “There are still thousands of businesses yet to register with CDS. The single custom platform brings with it lots of advantages with all the information now in one place, but it will take time to get used to the new system.