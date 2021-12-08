Business leaders urged to invest in exciting future for Sutton and Kirkby

Coun Matthew Relf, Cabinet member for planning and regeneration, talks to business leaders at Ashfield District Council's networking event.

The business breakfast event was the first of its kind to be hosted by Ashfield District Council and was held at the Pure Offices at Sherwood Business Park in Annesley.

More than 30 bosses and managers listened to speakers from the life sciences business sector.

And they were encouraged to invest in Ashfield at an exciting time when millions of pounds are to be pumped into boosting the economy.

The district has been awarded £62 million from the government’s Towns Fund to help plans to create a national centre of excellence in automated distribution and manufacturing, which will boast the latest technology.

In conjunction with this, Nottingham Trent University has been awarded £3.8 million to deliver the Enterprising Ashfield project.

The project is a comprehensive support programme for businesses, with the aim of growing the economy in Sutton and Kirkby by £19 million over the next ten years.

Coun Matthew Relf, the council’s Cabinet member for planning and regeneration, said: “This really is a fantastic time for businesses to be investing in Ashfield.

"Projects such as Enterprising Ashfield will offer help and support to new and existing businesses, as well as education and training opportunities for residents.

"We would encourage any local entrepreneurs, business owners or business leaders to contact the council’s business support team to see how they can be supported.”

Speakers at the breakfast event included Professor John Hunt, who is the academic lead at the medical technologies innovation facility at Nottingham Trent University; Joanne Maltby, the innovation adviser at the Medilink Midlands association; and Martin Rigley, chairman of the Discover Ashfield organisation.

Coun Relf added: “The event was an excellent opportunity for local business leaders to come together, network and hear some knowledgeable speakers.

"The council’s business support team was also on hand to offer help, advice and guidance to everyone – from sole traders to leaders of multi-national organisations.

"The council issued £22 million in funding to businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. We are committed to supporting businesses in any way we can.”