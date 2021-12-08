What the new St Andrew's Heights development in Skegby will look like.

Gleeson Homes has been granted planning permission on former, now disused, agricultural land off Gilcroft Street and also part of a site previously occupied by Skegby Quarry.

The development of 206 houses, to be known as St Andrew’s Heights, will be aimed specifically at first-time buyers and families on low to average incomes.

Allen Marshall, operations director at Gleeson, said: “With several buying schemes to be made available, home ownership at St Andrew’s Heights will become a reality for many.

"We have had great success with a similar development at nearby Sutton, named Sutton Heights, which has proved popular with first-time buyers and both upsizers and downsizers.

"We are looking forward to working with the local community and will be employing a workforce that mainly comprises local labour, including apprentices and contractors."

The Skegby development will be built over two phases. Show homes are expected to be open next autumn, with the first residents moving in for Christmas 2022.

St Andrew’s Heights will consist of two, three and four-bedroom homes, both detached and semi-detached. Prices are anticipated to start at £145,000.

As part of a Section 106 agreement, ten per cent of the 206 homes will be allocated as affordable housing, with 75 per cent of those designated for affordable rent and 25 per cent designated for shared ownership, sold via HomeReach’s part-buy, part-rent scheme.

As part of the project, Gleeson will also be making significant financial contributions to the Skegby community, including almost £900,000 to primary education, £217,000 towards improving public open space and £112,000 towards healthcare provision.

The company also promises to pump £11,672 into the cost of a new recycling centre for the area, while contributing £21,600 towards public transport.

Gleeson wants the development to be as eco-friendly as possible too by attracting biodiversity. So a large ‘green corridor’ between the two phases will be retained and a further area of public open space will be created at the southern end of the site.

The company is already looking for sub-contractors to work on the Skegby development, and is inviting applications from young people interested in joining Gleeson’s apprenticeship scheme.