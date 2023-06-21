News you can trust since 1952
Budding Nottinghamshire entrepreneurs invited to be part of Dragons Den-style event

Nottinghamshire Community Foundation has organised another Dragons Den-style event which is being hosted by Nottingham University.
By John Smith
Published 21st Jun 2023, 15:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 15:15 BST

If you have a business idea and want to apply for a small grant to help you on the road to success, then apply to be part of the event.

Applicants are given the opportunity to pitch to a panel of business leaders, who decide which ideas will receive a grant of up to £3,000. Many also offer advice and support for free.

Dragons include Bev Parr, of B&J Parr, Ian Baxter, of Baxter Freight, Phenna Group’s Paul Barry, Bob Harbey, retired co-founder of Microlise, and Nadeem Raza, from Microlise.

Nina Dauban is excited to see Nottinghamhire Community Foundation's Dragons Den-style event returning this autumnNina Dauban is excited to see Nottinghamhire Community Foundation's Dragons Den-style event returning this autumn
Nina Dauban is excited to see Nottinghamhire Community Foundation's Dragons Den-style event returning this autumn
Nina Dauban, NCF chief executive, said: “Applicants get so much more than the grant. Past winners have been given free premises, websites and IT support, machinery, free marketing and even investment from the dragons. That’s why our dragons are angels really.”

For more, see nottscf.org.uk/grant/dragons-den-2023

The closing date for applications is August 21. The den is on September 26.

