Budding Nottinghamshire entrepreneurs invited to be part of Dragons Den-style event

If you have a business idea and want to apply for a small grant to help you on the road to success, then apply to be part of the event.

Applicants are given the opportunity to pitch to a panel of business leaders, who decide which ideas will receive a grant of up to £3,000. Many also offer advice and support for free.

Dragons include Bev Parr, of B&J Parr, Ian Baxter, of Baxter Freight, Phenna Group’s Paul Barry, Bob Harbey, retired co-founder of Microlise, and Nadeem Raza, from Microlise.

Nina Dauban is excited to see Nottinghamhire Community Foundation's Dragons Den-style event returning this autumn

Nina Dauban, NCF chief executive, said: “Applicants get so much more than the grant. Past winners have been given free premises, websites and IT support, machinery, free marketing and even investment from the dragons. That’s why our dragons are angels really.”

For more, see nottscf.org.uk/grant/dragons-den-2023