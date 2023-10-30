A beauty event will launched at a Mansfield pub with presentations, prizes up for grabs, and a buffet – hosted by three businesses in the area.

The beauty event will be held on Sunday, November 5, 6pm at The Rushley, on Nottingham Road, Mansfield.

The evening will be hosted by three business owners; MeGusta Aesthetics & Beauty, Tropic by Amanda, and MakeUp by Gosia Mace.

Tickets are on sale now and cost £9, with the cost covering a glass of prosecco and access to a buffet with sweets and nibbles.

The Rushley, Nottingham Road, Mansfield.

Visitors will also be given a presentation of Tropic products and free skin analysis using the newest skin analysis devices.

A makeup presentation and makeup tips will also be provided, along with a gift bag and a lottery for guests with three prizes available to win.

Attendance includes a discount on any appointments booked during the event.