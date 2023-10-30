News you can trust since 1952
Beauty event to be held at Mansfield pub hosted by local businesses

A beauty event will launched at a Mansfield pub with presentations, prizes up for grabs, and a buffet – hosted by three businesses in the area.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 30th Oct 2023, 15:17 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 15:18 GMT
The beauty event will be held on Sunday, November 5, 6pm at The Rushley, on Nottingham Road, Mansfield.

The evening will be hosted by three business owners; MeGusta Aesthetics & Beauty, Tropic by Amanda, and MakeUp by Gosia Mace.

Tickets are on sale now and cost £9, with the cost covering a glass of prosecco and access to a buffet with sweets and nibbles.

The Rushley, Nottingham Road, Mansfield.The Rushley, Nottingham Road, Mansfield.
Visitors will also be given a presentation of Tropic products and free skin analysis using the newest skin analysis devices.

A makeup presentation and makeup tips will also be provided, along with a gift bag and a lottery for guests with three prizes available to win.

Attendance includes a discount on any appointments booked during the event.

See www.facebook.com/events/s/beauty-event/882491173434083/ for more details.

