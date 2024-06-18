Banner Jones joins Ashgate Hospice Sparkle Walk to raise funds for vital local services

By Isabella StoreyContributor
Published 18th Jun 2024, 08:37 BST
Banner Jones is once again supporting Ashgate Hospice by participating in this year's Sparkle Walk.

With a dedicated team of 16 participants, this is the fourth year that the law firm has participated in the event, having raised an impressive £1,500 in 2023, and around £1,000 in 2022.

Ashgate Hospice, a registered charity in North Derbyshire, provides a comprehensive range of services including daytime care and a 21-bed inpatient unit.

The hospice largely relies on the generosity of the community, including events like the Sparkle Walk and the sponsorships it garners, to continue its vital work.

Members of the Banner Jones Sparkle Night Walk teamMembers of the Banner Jones Sparkle Night Walk team
Members of the Banner Jones Sparkle Night Walk team

Commenting on the team's enthusiasm and commitment, Banner Jones Marketing Manager, Lynne Pope, said: “We are excited to be taking part in the Ashgate Hospice Sparkle Walk for the fourth year. It’s a charity close to our hearts.

“Having visited the hospice, I saw the quality of service and care provided to those who need it the most. We are proud to be raising money for this vital local service, to help it continue supporting the local community in such an important way.”

Further information about the Banner Jones team’s fundraising efforts can be found here: https://www.justgiving.com/team/banner-jones-solicitors

