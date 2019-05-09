Bank branch in Sutton to close

Yorkshire Bank has announced plans to cut six branches in the north and Midlands - including in Sutton.

CYBG, the owner of Yorkshire Bank, said the bank was " evolving the shape of its network to meet changing consumer demand".

Yorkshire Bank, Low Street, Sutton.

Fergus Murphy, CYBG group retail director, said: “Announcing plans to close branches is never easy and it’s not a decision we take lightly.

"A number of factors are taken into consideration when reviewing our network, including branch usage, footfall and customer behaviour.

"Each branch is also assessed on an individual basis, carefully considering the impact on the local area, as well as alternative options.”

The Sutton branch, on Low Street, is set to close in August.

A CYBG spokesman said: "The number of customers using branches for day-to-day transactions across the UK banking industry has been on a downward trend for a number of years, with branch visits dropping by 26 per cent over a five-year period.

"This downward trend has also been reflected in reduced footfall in CYBG branches.

"As the bank evolves its proposition to meet this changing consumer behaviour, customer convenience is key, and it continually reviews and monitors its online, mobile and telephone services, as well as the effectiveness of the branch network.

"Yorkshire Bank will work with customers, local communities and relevant stakeholders to ensure that the transition to a new branch, and alternative ways of banking, are as smooth and as sensitive as possible, particularly where vulnerable customers are concerned."

Branches in Bramley in Leeds, Redcar, Skipton, Tamworth and Widnes are also to shut, leaving the company with 84 branches across England

Posters will be placed in each affected branch and written notification will be sent to customers at least 12 weeks before any branch closes providing details on the alternative ways of continuing to manage their accounts, including the nearest branches and Post Office counter which current account customers can use for day-to-day banking.