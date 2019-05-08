Mansfield radio host suffers groin injury - watching Liverpool beat Barcelona

Mansfield 103.2 Radio's managing director has been forced to miss Mansfield Town's crucial play-off match with Newport County tomorrow after he was injured in the crotch watching the Champions League.

Tony Delahunty, who was set to be the radio station's pitch-side reporter for the Stags' League Two play-off match in Wales on Thursday night, was watching his "beloved" Liverpool turn over a three goal deficit against Barcelona when he was injured by his son Patrick on Tuesday (May 7).

Tony Delahunty.

Mr Delahunty and his son, 17, were celebrating as Liverpool scored their third goal to equal the tie on aggregate, when Patrick "jumped with both legs" onto Tony and "landed directly on my crotch".

The radio director, who was born in Liverpool, said he "couldn't sleep" last night due to the pain and is struggling to cough, with a trip likely to A&E, meaning he will not be able to follow his "second love" Mansfield Town down to Newport on Thursday (May 9).

He said: "We were at home in Edwinstowe with our Liverpool shirts on, with very little expectation of them turning it around.

"However when Wijnaldum scored his second to make the tie 3-3 on aggregate, Patrick went berserk and started running around the room screaming.

"He then went to jump on me and came down with both knees and landed directly on my crotch. I was in agony.

"However the tie carried on going and when Origi scored Liverpool's fourth I turned over to make sure it didn't happen again.

"The pain has been terrible, I struggled to get to sleep last night and I think a trip to accident and emergency is inevitable, and unfortunately it means I won't be able to be pitch-side for the Stags own in their play-off match against Newport.

"I was one of the reporters who survived the Bradford fire and I was at Hillsborough, yet I'm now missing my second love Mansfield Town in their crucial match because of celebrations for my first love Liverpool."

Mansfield Town FC will travel away to Newport County for the first leg of their Sky Bet League Two play-off match on Thursday, May 9.

The Stags will then host the Welsh club at Field Mill on Sunday at 6pm with the hope of reaching the Wembley final on May 25.