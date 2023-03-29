Fire Door Specialists, of Brierley Park Close, Stanton Hill, will inspect more than 250 doors and carry out any remedial work needed at the ear, eye, nose, and throat department at Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre.

FDS, which will also supply and fit doors and door sets as required, won the £200,000 contract with Ideal Cleaning Services, which manages facilities at the EENT centre.Kieran Percival, FDS co-director, said: “This is a prestigious contract for us and further cements our reputation for being the fire door specialists people in public sector organisations can trust.

“We have allocated 12 of our personnel to be on site throughout the contract, which has just begun, with work scheduled to be completed by the summer. Additionally, we are carrying out a lot of the work at night, so any potential disruption is at a minimum.”

FDS project manager Anthony Beech, left, with Dave Martin from Ideal Cleaning Services.

When examining fire doors, FDS inspectors check out whether or not they are damaged, whether they conform to standards and regulations, and whether or not they have previously been repaired.

Fire doors should meet strict criteria, as should the frames they sit in and any accessories that are attached to them, such as hinges, handles, and locks.

Andrew Bentley, from Ideal Cleaning Services, said: “This work has to be carried out by experts and, because of the setting, with as little disruption as possible. In FDS, we have a partner that ticks the right boxes.

FDS project manager Anthony Beech, left, with Dave Martin from Ideal Cleaning Services inspect a a fire door.

“Before issuing the contract, we’d worked with FDS for more than a year, initially, for one-off fire door replacements and then for the six-monthly fire door inspections. I was impressed by their efficiency and practical, rational approach to rectification work and the stress-free reports and project management.

“I know the project will go smoothly even in the challenging environment of a working healthcare facility.”