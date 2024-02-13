Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Doorcerts Manufacturing is based at Brierley Park Close in Stanton Hill and is a leading manufacturer and supplier of fire doors and doorsets across the UK.

The company currently has two apprentices, 17-year-old Archie Mellor, and 29-year-old Robbie Savage, who are both studying the wood product manufacturing operative intermediate apprenticeship level two.

They are both based at Doorcerts four days a week and spend one day a week at West Nottinghamshire College (WNC) in Mansfield.

Archie Mellor (left) and Robbie Savage are both apprentices with Doorcerts. Photos: Submitted

And Sarah Armson, commercial manager at Doorcerts, is urging other businesses to look at employing apprentices as a way of growing their business but also supporting learners.

Sarah, who has herself been an apprentice at WNC, said: “Often, children and young people are encouraged to go down certain routes such as university, or told that certain sectors are not for them.

“But there are many ways to get ahead in a career, and in life, so finding the right path is important.

“We know that apprentices add value to our business, because they are learning how we do things.

"They learn at college, and they earn at the same time – it’s a no brainer.”

Archie says that he wasn’t traditionally academic, and wanted a job where he could learn and earn.

He said: “I didn’t enjoy reading books and sitting in classrooms, it’s not for me.

"But I did like the practical side of things and wanted a career in construction.

“I love how I can learn from others on the shop floor and the fact that I am treated like an adult and not just a 17-year-old.”

Meanwhile, Robbie is on the same course as Archie, although he had already been working at Doorcerts.

He said that he had always been interested in learning a trade, but was not keen on the traditional education setting.

He said: “I went from school into a job and I never really had a chance to learn a trade as such.

"This opportunity is a good one for me.

"The day at college is a mix of hands-on learning and classroom work so it’s all beneficial really.”

Louise Knott, vice-principal at WNC, said: “Apprenticeships offer young people and adults a way into a valuable and fulfilling career.

“In a time where employers are struggling to recruit good staff, apprenticeships can offer a fantastic way to bring new talent into a business.

"More and more pathways are opening up for apprentices.

“At WNC, we are immensely proud to work with employers such as Doorcerts who are committed and passionate about bringing in new talent and developing their employees of the future.”

For more about Doorcerts, visit doorcerts.com.