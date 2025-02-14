Apprentices take first steps on career ladder to the top of EMA’s ATC tower

East Midlands Airport (EMA) is providing a new way up the career ladder to the very top of its Air Traffic Control Tower and the high-pressure job of overseeing the safe operation of flights at the airport.

EMA is set to welcome its first Air Traffic Control Officer (ATCO) apprentices as part of a new scheme being run with Global ATS, a specialist in Air Traffic Control training. It is a great example of the benefit of apprenticeships during National Apprenticeship Week this week.

The ATC apprenticeship combines theoretical knowledge and practical skills in simulated air traffic environments to build and develop ATCOs.

ATCOs are responsible for delivering a safe, efficient and reliable service using their knowledge and skills. ATCO training is costly and time-consuming because safety and quality cannot be compromised, and due to multiple industry factors, the UK has a shortage of ATCOs now and for the foreseeable future.

Top job: EMA is offering ATC apprentices a new way up the career ladder

The ATC Apprenticeship Scheme offers airports a cost-effective option to be able to develop the next generation of ATCOs.

There are several routes to becoming an ATCO, with a common route at East Midlands Airport being to join as an Air Traffic Control Assistant (ATCA) supporting the ATCOs. An ATCA wishing to become an ATCO can develop their knowledge and prepare for an apprenticeship. They must then:

• Achieve a CAA medical

• Complete aptitude assessments

• Complete a basic course covering subjects such as Air Law, Meteorology and Navigation

• Attend a rating course using simulators to teach apprentices the practical skills to control aircraft arriving, departing and flying in the vicinity of an aerodrome such as EMA

• Return to EMA to follow a training plan under the guidance of an ATCO to develop their practical skills specific to the East Midlands environment

• Complete further training requirements, practical assessments and oral examinations to be able to control alone.

EMA’s first ATCO apprentices will begin their journey in April where they will both attend the ATCO Basic Course after passing their CAA Medicals and aptitude assessments last year.

EMA’s Head of Air Traffic Services Tom Harris said: “It can take up to two years for an apprentice to become a fully qualified ATCO, but the journey is exciting and rewarding. Taking advantage of the Apprenticeship Scheme ensures that East Midlands Airport can inspire the next generation and prepare our ATCOs of the future. It’s fantastic to see our first apprentices taking their first steps on this journey and for us to nurture home-grown talent in such a vital role in for the airport.”