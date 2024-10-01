Apprentice training firm in Ollerton challenged to improve after mixed Ofsted review

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A company based in Ollerton that provides training for apprentices has been challenged to improve after a mixed assessment by Ofsted.

Linden Management (UK) Ltd, of the Sherwood Energy Village, had 387 apprentices on its books when it was inspected by the education watchdog during the summer.

The inspectors’ report highlighted lots of positives and awarded ratings of ‘Good’ for the categories of personal development of students and behaviour and attitudes of students.

But for the second review running, the firm’s overall rating was ‘Requires Improvement’, which also applied to the categories of quality of education, leadership and management, and apprenticeships.

A generic photo of students on a level-two apprenticeship in food and drink.

Ofsted pinpointed these areas where Linden needed to get better:

ENSURE that apprentices receive enough suitable training and learning activities to help them master all aspects of the curriculum.

MAKE sure curriculums are well sequenced and allow apprentices to logically develop their knowledge and skills.

PROVIDE apprentices with well-planned training activities so they can practise what they learn at work.

MAKE sure trainers routinely revisit earlier learning to help apprentices remember important topics and theories.

ENABLE apprentices to produce a consistently high standard of work.

Linden is a national, independent firm that works in partnership with client companies to provide bespoke training to help them develop their workforce.

It operates in many sectors, including leadership and management, food and drink, warehousing and supply chain, logistics and transport, manufacturing, and learning and development.

Apprentices study at levels two to seven on one of 20 standards-based apprenticeships, either online or via a hybrid of online and face-to-face training at work.

The inspectors found that ”not enough apprentices benefit from a well-planned programme of training”, and that the “standard of their work varies too much”.

However, it also reported that “trainers have suitable expertise in the subjects they teach” and “most demonstrate sound vocational knowledge”.

Most apprentices developed “their confidence and character” during their courses and were also helped to “stay mentally and physically healthy”.

Managers and trainers were praised for providing “appropriate support” for apprentices with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) and for “providing most apprentices with useful guidance on their next steps and career options”.

Ofsted found that about two-thirds of apprentices complete their courses and about half achieve a distinction grade.

Linden’s managing director, Ryan Bell, has been asked for his comments.