Gemma Holmes, aged 30, has launched Pawsome Companion Services for Warsop residents and pet owners in the surrounding areas.

Gemma, who said she has cared for many pets throughout her life, lives with her fiance, Rob, along with their two daughters Mila, aged eight, and five-year-old Arlie.

The family has three dogs, two cats and a tortoise called Flash. The family’s pets also feature on Gemma’s logo and business cards.

Gemma and her partner Rob, with their two daughters.

She said: “I have always loved and cared for animals all my life. Our house is like a farm, as you can imagine.

“This new venture enables me to be there for my girls and also spend time with animals, helping people by making sure their pets are cared for while they are at work or on holiday.”

Gemma, who formerly worked in IT, said she has been “inundated with support” since announcing her business plans and has already had pet owners interested in her services.

Gemma's pets feature on her logo and business cards.

The mum of two said she has a CPD certificate in pet first aid and care training, always carries a pet first aid kit, and can provide DBS certificates if requested.

She said she is fully insured, offering services such as pet sitting, letting animals out for the toilet, along with pet feeding and dog walking. Her services are carried out at customer’s homes.

Gemma said she can care for all pets, including fish, tortoises, rabbits, guinea pigs and other types of animals – especially when families are away on holiday or out for hours at a time.

She said as well as animal care, she enjoys keeping busy, and makes fragrances and jewellery in her spare time, under the name ‘Glitz and Glam’ on Facebook.

Anyone interested in knowing more about Gemma’s pet companion business, and the services provided, can email [email protected]

She said: “It is early days, but I am ready to get started. I am well versed in taking care of all kinds of animals but I especially love dogs and cats.”